From Iceland — New Video: Reykjavíkurdætur 'Thirsty Hoes'

Feminist hip-hop group Reykjavíkurdætur (Daughters of Reykjavík) have released a new single called ‘Thirsty Hoes’. The female rap collective has been relatively quiet recently, releasing one other single this year, and only one single last year. Their most recent album release was in 2018.

However, on May 1st, they hopped on the Zoom meme bandwagon with a brilliant music video featuring all nine current Daughters of Reykjavík and a few surprise guests, which proves that it is possible to stay true to your ho roots while social distancing.

There is a lot going on in this video, so much so that it’s probably impossible to unpack everything in one take. Let’s try anyway.

The video opens with Karítas in a Zoom meeting, clad in pajamas, wearing headphones and holding a turntable on her shoulder. She pushes a button and the music meeting begins. Her coworkers join her one by one, some in pajamas, some fully dressed, and one naked, who hurries off screen to throw on a nightshirt.

It is at this moment that I wish my Icelandic was better, because Steinunn starts rapping, and it sounds really good, but I have no idea what she’s saying. Soon they all raise their glasses and take a drink (some take more than one).

The single continues in this way, and I gotta be honest, it truly is impossible to break everything down in one take. Lipstick gets passed around, kids crash the meeting, other special guests go from one screen to another, somebody has a dog, it’s absolute chaos. You just have to watch the video yourself, multiple times. It is impressive, hilarious, and a lot of fun.

