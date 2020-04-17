From Iceland — Rejoice: The Smyril Line Ferry Sails Anew

Photo by Erik/Wikimedia Commons

The Smyril Line—the ferry which sails between Denmark and Iceland with a stop in the Faroe Islands—will be sailing again to Iceland and arriving on Tuesday, Austurfrétt reports.

The ferry, known as the Norræna in Icelandic, temporarily ceased operations on March 16 due to concerns over the coronavirus and the closure of the Danish border, announcing they would only be carrying freight but not any passengers.

The ferry set sail from Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands last night for Denmark. It will depart from there on Saturday, and is expected to make a stop in the Faroe Islands on Monday, arriving at Seyðisfjörður in East Iceland on Tuesday.

At the time of this writing, 23 passenger tickets for the trip have been sold. Interestingly, while no special regulations will be in place for tourists visiting Iceland via the ferry, Icelanders returning to the country will need to go into a two-week quarantine. That said, Iceland’s chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason, said yesterday that authorities are exploring the idea of having tourists go into two-week quarantine upon arrival, too.

Bear in mind that non-EEA citizens will still be forbidden from visiting Iceland until at least May 15.