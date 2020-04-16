From Iceland — Police Search For Missing Icelandic Woman Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir

Reykjavik police have asked the public for information about a missing a 48-year-old local woman. Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir was last seen on the afternoon of Monday April 13th.

The capital area police force issued a request for information regarding the whereabouts of Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir, in a Facebook post earlier today. Björg is 171cm tall and has brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat on Monday April 13th in Hlégerði on Kopavogur, close to where she lives.

Police would like to talk to the owner of a grey two-colour Hyundai Santa Fe with the registration number TR310 whom they believe may have information about her whereabouts.

Björg is the third woman to go missing in Iceland in recent days, but the cases are unrelated.