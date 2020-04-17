From Iceland — Update: Missing Woman, Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir, Found Safe

Update: Missing Woman, Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir, Found Safe

Published April 17, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Reykjavik police

The capital area police force has announced that Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir has been found “safe and well.”

Police announced that they were searching for Björg Ólavía Ólafsdóttir, a 48-year-old woman from Reykjavík, in a Facebook post on April 16th. Björg had not been seen since April 13th. But, this morning the police stated that she had been found. No other details have been released at the time of writing.

The police thanked all those that had come forward to help them locate Björg.

