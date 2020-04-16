From Iceland — Lead Singer From Sigur Rós Had COVID-19

Published April 16, 2020

One of the most beloved musicians of Iceland, Jón Þór “Jónsi” Birgisson, the lead singer of Sigur Rós, was sick with COVID-19, Fréttablaðið reports. During the illness, the singer lost his sense of smell, which is particularly sad because in addition to his musical career, he helps to make perfumes for his sisters’ company, Fischer.

Fortunately, Jónsi has regained his sense of smell and recovered from the illness. He posted on Twitter on Wednesday, April 15th stating as much, with a photo of one of his favourite perfumes.

In recent years, the lead singer has designed numerous fragrances for Fischer. His sisters, Lilja and Sigurrósa Birgisdóttir, say he has a very sensitive sense of smell and a good nose. No doubt they are glad to have their brother back in good health, not only because of his nose.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Tune into our daily COVID-Cast for a deeper dive into the day’s developments.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

