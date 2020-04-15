From Iceland — COVID-Cast #18: Kári Stefánsson And The Fake Nurse

Valur Grettisson and Poppy Askham go over the today’s Icelandic news concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. deCODEGenetics published the latest findings from their analysis of COVID-19 screening data today. In other news, a woman was arrested for impersonating a nurse and possibly a lawyer. Join us a we dive into this strange story and more.

Note: The Covid-Cast crew are going on a short vacation from recording while we consider our next steps, but tune in when we come back next Monday, April 20th.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

Listen to our podcast on: Apple Podcast — Spotify — SoundCloud — Sticher — TuneIn— Google Podcast — and others…