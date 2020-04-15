From Iceland — COVID-Cast #18: Kári Stefánsson And The Fake Nurse


COVID-Cast #18: Kári Stefánsson And The Fake Nurse

Published April 15, 2020

Valur Grettisson and Poppy Askham go over the today’s Icelandic news concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. deCODEGenetics published the latest findings from their analysis of COVID-19 screening data today. In other news, a woman was arrested for impersonating a nurse and possibly a lawyer. Join us a we dive into this strange story and more.
Note: The Covid-Cast crew are going on a short vacation from recording while we consider our next steps, but tune in when we come back next Monday, April 20th.

