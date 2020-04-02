From Iceland — COVID-Cast Episode #13: Ghost Town Reykjavík


Published April 2, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

On this episode, Valur Grettisson and his new co-host, Pollý, walk through downtown Reykjavík. With the gathering ban and most people in isolation, it’s safe to say that few were walking around. Currently, the gathering ban is set to continue on until the beginning of May, at least. As well, more people have entered intensive care because of the virus. That said, Icelanders are optimistic and are doing their part to fight the spread of the virus.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

