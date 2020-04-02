From Iceland — Two COVID-19 Deaths In Iceland Within One Day

Photo by landspitali.is

Two deaths caused by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours at Landspítali have been announced, bringing the virus’ death toll in Iceland up to four.

One of the fatalities is believed to be the husband of the 71-year-old woman who died on Monday 23rd March and was the first Icelander to be killed by the virus in the country, Vísir reports. The man was 75 years old and had no pre-existing health conditions. Following a rapid deterioration in his condition, he was put on a ventilator on March 26th. He sadly died last night.

According to Fréttablaðið‘s sources, the other victim is a women in her 70s who had been put on a ventilator before her death.

No one who has been put on a ventilator has recovered from the virus in Iceland to date.

The number of confirmed cases in Iceland is 1,319 at the time of writing. 43 people have been hospitalised and 12 are in intensive care.

Our condolences go out to all those affected by the deaths last night.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

