From Iceland — COVID-Cast #10: Virus Slowing, Blue Lagoon Lay-Offs & Testing Swabs Found

Valur Grettisson and Hannah Jane Cohen go through the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic in Iceland. Currently, the numbers of patients are up but the virus is spreading slower in Iceland than in other parts of Europe. Also on the roster: Iceland recently uncovered about 26,000 desperately needed testing swabs. The Blue Lagoon has been hit hard by the epidemic and laid off over 100 employees today. The two also talk Social Distancing entertainment: Valur is reading Dracula to flee from reality, while Hannah Jane is binging ‘Dr. House’ in order to solve the crisis.

