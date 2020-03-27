From Iceland — COVID-Cast #10: Virus Slowing, Blue Lagoon Lay-Offs & Testing Swabs Found


Published March 27, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Valur Grettisson and Hannah Jane Cohen go through the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic in Iceland. Currently, the numbers of patients are up but the virus is spreading slower in Iceland than in other parts of Europe. Also on the roster: Iceland recently uncovered about 26,000 desperately needed testing swabs. The Blue Lagoon has been hit hard by the epidemic and laid off over 100 employees today. The two also talk Social Distancing entertainment: Valur is reading Dracula to flee from reality, while Hannah Jane is binging ‘Dr. House’ in order to solve the crisis.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

PJ Harvey Adds Theremin Player Hekla To Her Playlist

Almost 10,000 Sign Up For Reduced Employment Benefit On The First Day

Husband of Icelandic COVID-19 Victim Fighting For His Life

The Blue Lagoon Lays Off 164 Workers Due To COVID-19

Huge Breakthrough In Search For COVID-19 Testing Swabs

COVID-19 Spreading Slower In Iceland

