From Iceland — PJ Harvey Adds Theremin Player Hekla To Her Playlist

PJ Harvey Adds Theremin Player Hekla To Her Playlist

Published March 27, 2020

Sam O'Donnell
Words by
Photo by
Sigga Ella

Indie rock musician PJ Harvey has added theremin virtuoso Hekla to her Spotify playlist “Petals Have Fallen.” This is a big deal. PJ Harvey is among the most influential female musicians of the 21st century, having collaborated with giants of the industry such as Thom Yorke and Nick Cave. Putting an obscure artist from Iceland on her playlist means a whole lot.

Hekla is, of course, an Icelandic musician who plays the theremin, an instrument with two antennas that control pitch and volume. The closer the user is to the antennae, the louder and more high pitched the sound from the instrument is. Hekla has mastered the theremin, and uses it in conjunction with her voice to create eerie music.

While PJ Harvey’s music leans more towards indie-rock, the playlist itself is more of an atmospheric, ambient experience. Nevertheless, it is absolutely brilliant, and I’m not just saying that because Hekla is on it. Check it out below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

