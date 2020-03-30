From Iceland — It's Time To Embrace Ugly Haircuts For The Greater Good

Photo by Adobe Stock

“We just have to have an ugly haircut for the next few weeks. We have to live with it.” Víðir Reynisson, National Chief of Police, told reporters during Friday’s press briefing, RÚV reports. Víðir pleaded with Icelanders to respect the governemnt’s new COVID-19 measures, even if that means a DIY haircut.

Víðir’s remarks came in response to reports that some hairdressers have started offering at-home services following the decision to close beauty salons last Monday. All businesses offering services involving physical contact have been ordered to shut down to try to limit the spread of the virus. Víðir pointed out that, as he said, “it is no less dangerous” to have your hair cut at home instead of in a salon and urged hairdressers to stop putting themselves and their clients at risk.

Víðir also took aim at people breaking the mass gathering ban and quarantined individuals going to the shops. He reminded everyone that, “This ban and these restrictions are set to protect lives.” People disregarding public health measures are not just putting themselves in danger, they put vulnerable people in their communities in danger. Víðir concluded his speech by stressing that these are temporary measures that will hopefully be over by summer. He implored Icelanders to “work together until then.”

Bathroom buzzcuts and DIY hair dye—yesterday’s signs of an emotional crisis—are today’s acts of civic duty. This is the only time, I repeat, the only time, we are going to advocate cutting your own fringe.

