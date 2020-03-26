From Iceland — Reykjavík Residents Fight COVID-19 With Teddy Bears

Photo by Sam O'Donnell

Residents of Reykjavík are placing teddy bears in their windows as part of a new game for children. The objective? Simply spot the stuffed animals and let the entertainment begin. For those kids unable to hang out with their friends or go about their normal activities, it’s a great way to have some fun while also getting some fresh air outside—and keeping the social distance of two metres.

Anyone who lives in Reykjavík can participate. To do so, stop by the Facebook event page and sign up for the game by simply clicking “Going” and putting a photo of a stuffed animal in your window.

Organiser Oddný Arnarsdóttir told RÚV that the event is about increasing children’s time outside while also giving families something fun to do together. “It’s very easy to get involved,” she said. “You put a teddy bear or some kind of stuffed animal in a window so that it can be seen, and then think about how wonderful it is that the teddy bear will please a child who is passing by.”

Oddný also said that it is especially important these days for parents to find something fun to do with their children indoors. “I think most children now feel the joy of being together with their parents, but it takes a toll on them to not see their friends.”

Despite the pandemonium of recent days, spring has become increasingly hard to ignore in the city. Those of us who haven’t been ordered into quarantine are discovering that it is possible to walk the empty streets of town and still observe the two metre rule, especially with all of the tourists gone. Seeing a few fluffy friends in the window on the way ain’t bad either!

