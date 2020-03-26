From Iceland — FREAK OUT! Massive Cocaine Shortage In Iceland The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photo by Screenshot From Scarface

Bad news, party hounds: There is a serious shortage of cocaine in Iceland. Following an almost complete cessation of travel into the country, the drug market has essentially run dry.

According to Fréttablaðið, illegal drugs in Iceland come from abroad—something you’d expect from the country’s location in the middle of an ocean. Dealers buy hundreds of grams of cocaine from these suppliers and then smuggle it into the country. How? We don’t know. We’re journalists. We can’t afford cocaine.

The few travellers coming into Iceland from Europe are unlikely to bring cocaine with them, as there is so little air traffic, and no way to blend into the crowd, because, well, there isn’t any crowd. However, as the situation with COVID-19 comes to a head, the market will most likely find new ways of importing it. It always does.

It is unlikely that the price of cocaine will go up, however. Demand was actually falling for it recently, and consumers were experiencing both an increase in volume and a decrease in price before Iceland closed its borders. No shortage of cannabis has been reported, though, but that said, little has been imported in recent years as more people opt to grow it domestically.

Coupled with a complete lack of nightlife and ban on parties, this would be a perfect opportunity to get sober. Either that, or find a really creative way to get high.

