From Iceland — COVID-Cast #8: First Icelandic Death, Spike In Transmission & Almost 10,000 In Quarantine

In this episode, we discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 transmissions. Iceland is currently headed towards higher numbers than initial predictions told. We also recently experienced the first death of an Icelander from COVID-19. As well, we talk about the almost 10,000 people in quarantine in the country.

