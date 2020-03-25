From Iceland — COVID-Cast #8: First Icelandic Death, Spike In Transmission & Almost 10,000 In Quarantine


Published March 25, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

In this episode, we discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 transmissions. Iceland is currently headed towards higher numbers than initial predictions told. We also recently experienced the first death of an Icelander from COVID-19. As well, we talk about the almost 10,000 people in quarantine in the country.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

