From Iceland — COVID-19 Screening Swab Shortage Continues

Photo by Vísir INDICATOR / VILHELM

20,000 nasal swabs produced by Icelandic manufacturer Össur have been declared unfit for use in COVID-19 testing, RÚV reports. This comes as a blow to deCODE and the National University Hospital as both are struggling to source the swabs required in coronavirus screenings.

Iceland’s health service and deCODE have both struggled to find suppliers of nasal swabs due to sky-rocketing demand across Europe. It’s not just Iceland and the EU that have experienced these kind of supply problems, Canada and the U.S. have also been affected. It was hoped that Össur’s nasal swabs would protect Iceland from future shortages and, in fact, deCODE planned to place an order for hundreds of thousands more if the Össsur swabs were approved by regulators. The ability to locally manufacture the materials needed for COVID-19 screenings would have been a huge asset to Iceland in coming months.

Iceland’s health authorities and deCODE must now wait for a shipment of 2,000 swabs from an EU manufacturer. The quantity was originally meant to be 5,000 but it was reduced at short notice. Officials are uncertain when it will arrive, but it is hoped it will be sometime this week.

Until swab supplies improve, tests will be rationed for use only by the National University Hospital. As such, deCODE will have to drastically downscale its screening programme.

Testing and quarantining have been central to Iceland’s response to COVID-19 up until this point. Over 10,000 people have been screened for the virus. In fact, Iceland has tested a higher proportion of its inhabitants than any other country in the world. However, it’s worth remembering that due to Iceland’s small population all per-capita statistics should be taken with a pinch of salt.

