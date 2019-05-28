Rejoice! The Laundromat Café Is Reopening - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Rejoice! The Laundromat Café Is Reopening

Published May 28, 2019

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
Photos by
Hilmar Grétarsson

The beloved Reykjavík Laundromat Café just announced via signs in their window that they will be reopening shortly. For those who have been dying to have a beer and wash their clothes at the same time, this is a momentous occasion.

For those new to the city: Laundromat Café was once upon a time the only place you could go to get your laundry done while enjoying lunch and letting your kids play in the rec room. The venture proved successful at first, to the point where there were plans to expand, but those aims fell through.

The Laundromat Café was a Reykjavík institution, but the increasingly high cost of renting in the city centre created additional pressure. This would lead to the place disastrously closing in February 2018 after seven years of business.

With their return, finally, you can have some wine and wash your dirty underwear at the same time. Of course, you could do that alone at home, but being public is so much better, right?

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Book your day tours in Iceland right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

News
“Trophies” Festooned Atop Ministry Of Finance And Economic Affairs

“Trophies” Festooned Atop Ministry Of Finance And Economic Affairs

by

News
Percentage Of Foreigners In The Icelandic Labour Market Steadily Increasing

Percentage Of Foreigners In The Icelandic Labour Market Steadily Increasing

by

News
Icelanders Asked To Show Foreign Workers “Patience And Goodwill”

Icelanders Asked To Show Foreign Workers “Patience And Goodwill”

by

News
Most People In Iceland Who Hit Sheep With Vehicles Just Drive Away

Most People In Iceland Who Hit Sheep With Vehicles Just Drive Away

by

News
The Week In Weather: Real, Actual Summer In The West; Rain And Cold In The East

The Week In Weather: Real, Actual Summer In The West; Rain And Cold In The East

by

News
Eighth Icelander Reaches Everest Peak Amidst Seasonal “Traffic Jam”

Eighth Icelander Reaches Everest Peak Amidst Seasonal “Traffic Jam”

by

Show Me More!