"Trophies" Festooned Atop Ministry Of Finance And Economic Affairs - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Hilmar Grétarsson

If you walked past the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and noticed these curious figures on top of the building, we’re here to report that there is a logical explanation.

This is actually an installation piece by renowned Icelandic artist Steinunn Þórarinsdóttir. Entitled “Trophies”, this piece consists of 11 aluminium cast figures that were created between 2015 and 2017. It was originally installed on the Museum of Military History in Dresden, which used to house the armoury for the German army, in 2017.

Áslaug Guðrúnardóttir, the events director at the Reykjavík Art Museum, told the Grapevine that the installation is a precursor to the official opening on May 31. At that time, Minister of Finance Bjarni Benediktsson will address guests, and the artist herself will talk about the work.

Steinunn has been a very active artist over the decades, having worked for nearly 40 years and having had her work shown across Europe, Japan, the US and Australia. This particular work is in celebration of a year of art in public spaces, as the Reykjavík Art Museum will focus this year on outdoor works with numerous exhibitions.

