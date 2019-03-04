Skelfiskmarkaðurinn, Iceland's Fanciest New Seafood Restaurant, To Close - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Skelfiskmarkaðurinn, Iceland’s Fanciest New Seafood Restaurant, To Close

Published March 4, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Juliette Rowland

Skelfiskmarkaðurinn, a seafood restaurant which has many times garnered praise from the Grapevine, will soon be shutting its doors, Vísir reports.

In a statement to the press, manager Hrefna Rósa Sætran says that the decision stemmed in large part from a norovirus outbreak at the location last November.

“This is a very difficult decision, but the harsh reality is that the terrible incident from last November had a great deal of impact, and this is unfortunately the situation,” Hrefna says, saying that sales swiftly declined after the sickness incident.

At the same time, Hrefna, who also runs the restaurants Grillmarkaðinn and Fiskmarkaðinn, says that she is proud of what she turned the place into and has no regrets. She intends to now focus on the other two restaurants.

It bears mentioning that Fiskmarkaðinn also has fantastic shellfish, and bears the marks of Hrefna’s exacting standards in both taste and presentation.

