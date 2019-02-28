Secret Solstice Adds Big Names To 2019 Festival Lineup - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The Secret Solstice lineup is shaping up to pack quite a punch. Today the festival announced that the Black Eyed Peas are joining the lineup. They are arguably the biggest band of the aughts, with seminal hits such as the thought provoking My Humps and I Gotta Feeling. This is one concert we’ll attend, enjoy, and then thouroughly deny we were ever there.

Also joining the lineup is Rock legend Patti Smith, who needs little introduction. You’ll be attending the concert because of tracks like “Because The Night” and “Dancing Barefoot”—both tracks you could have swore were by Fleetwood Mac.

The third international act to join the fray is

All ages all creeds

These names join an eclectic, multi-generational lineup that includes Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, dutch post-trance boy-wonder Martin Garrix, and British R&B singer Rita Ora.

90s Trip-Hop mainstrays Morcheeba are also playing, alongside British Dubstep rappers Foreign Beggars (on their third solstice outing). Russian punk activists Pussy Riot will perform, as will Techno legend Mr. G, American House DJ Kerri Chandler and US veteran DJ and producer MK, maybe best known for Push The Feeling On released under the moniker Nightcrawlers.

The icelandic line-up includes, well, everyone. Not quite everyone, but with names such as Hatari, Vök, Jói P & Króli, Birnir, Flóni, Sólstafir, Vintage Caravan, Árstíðir, Auður, Högni, Ingi Bauer, Jóhann Stóne,Pink Street Boys, Svala, Sprite Zero Klan and XXX Rottweiler (plus tens more), you won’t be lacking anything.

The festival, which is under new management this year, will take place June 21-23.