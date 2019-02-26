Photos by Art Bicnick

The weather today in Iceland is not at all conducive to travel, whether by car or by domestic flight, as winds are expected to reach gale-force gusts.

As reported, wind speeds across the country today are expected to get serious. This is especially the case in the eastern portion of the country, where winds are expected to rage steadily at between 25m/s and 30m/s, with gusts that could reach up to 50m/s.

However, the western portion of the country will not be faring much better, as we are expected to contend with winds close to 15m/s and 20m/s, along with considerable rain. This brings with it the dangers of flash floods and landslides.

These conditions make it highly inadvisable to travel anywhere around Iceland today, particularly in the east.

As such, you might want to consider waiting out the foul weather by diving into The Vietnam War on Netflix, a lengthy and detailed history of French and US involvement in southeast Asia from the mid-19th century until the conclusion of American involvement in Vietnam. If you want something lighter, we have heard that Russian Doll and The Umbrella Academy are both safe, binge-worthy choices.

As always, check the weather and road conditions before venturing out, even if the weather where you are appears perfectly fine. Taking just a couple minutes to do this could save you time and personal injury.