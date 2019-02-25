Orange And Yellow Alerts For Iceland, Strong Wind - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Screengrab from Icelandic Met Office

Weather reports predict strong winds in the Eastern half of Iceland. Traveling by car is not advised, and there may be domestic flight cancellations.

Strong winds of up to 30m/s are expected in Northeast, East coast, Central highlands, and Southeast Iceland tomorrow, making for weather unsuitable for travel. An Orange warning was issued for the region. Isolated gusts are expected to reach up to 50m/s, making travel conditions to these areas especially dangerous.

A Yellow alert was released for South Iceland and Northwest Iceland. Wind gusts of up to 40m/s are expected in the areas, and travellers should remain cautious.

The capital area will be hit with rain today and for most of the week, so keep your waterproof clothing nearby.

You can get a detailed weather report via the Icelandic Met Office, and monitor road conditions at road.is. Please check the status of your flight at Keflavík and Reykjavik airports. At the time of publication, one domestic flight from Gjögur was cancelled.