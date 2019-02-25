VIDEO: Iceland's First "Hunger Walk" Highlights Workers' Rights - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick



(Video: Art Bicnick)

Between 300 and 400 people attended a protest demonstration in front of Parliament last Saturday, in defense of Iceland’s lowest paid workers.

The demonstration, called “The Hunger Walk” (“Hungurgangan”), was a confluence of many different groups, including the Socialist Party, the labour union Efling, the Organisation of Disabled in Iceland, and others. The purpose of the demonstration was to highlight the plight of the economically marginalised in Iceland; namely, low-wage earners, the disabled and pensioners.

Attendees carried signs reading “Corruption Out, Compassion In”, “Pay Below A Living Wage Is Violence”, and similar sentiments. Amongst the speakers was Sólveig Anna Jónsdóttir, the chair of Efling (seen above); Þuríður Harpa Sigurðardóttir, the director of the Organisation of Disabled in Iceland; and Daníel Örn Arnasson, vice councilperson for the Socialist Party.

While this was the first Hunger Walk of its kind in Iceland, it will in all likelihood not be the last. This is especially the case as a massive strike comprising four labour unions is currently in the works.