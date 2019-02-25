VIDEO: Iceland's First "Hunger Walk" Highlights Workers' Rights - The Reykjavik Grapevine

VIDEO: Iceland’s First “Hunger Walk” Highlights Workers’ Rights

Published February 25, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick


(Video: Art Bicnick)

Between 300 and 400 people attended a protest demonstration in front of Parliament last Saturday, in defense of Iceland’s lowest paid workers.

The demonstration, called “The Hunger Walk” (“Hungurgangan”), was a confluence of many different groups, including the Socialist Party, the labour union Efling, the Organisation of Disabled in Iceland, and others. The purpose of the demonstration was to highlight the plight of the economically marginalised in Iceland; namely, low-wage earners, the disabled and pensioners.

Attendees carried signs reading “Corruption Out, Compassion In”, “Pay Below A Living Wage Is Violence”, and similar sentiments. Amongst the speakers was Sólveig Anna Jónsdóttir, the chair of Efling (seen above); Þuríður Harpa Sigurðardóttir, the director of the Organisation of Disabled in Iceland; and Daníel Örn Arnasson, vice councilperson for the Socialist Party.

While this was the first Hunger Walk of its kind in Iceland, it will in all likelihood not be the last. This is especially the case as a massive strike comprising four labour unions is currently in the works.


(All photos: Art Bicnick)

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Company Retracts Rent Hike After Icelandic Union Gets Involved

Company Retracts Rent Hike After Icelandic Union Gets Involved

by

News
Orange And Yellow Alerts For Iceland, Strong Wind

Orange And Yellow Alerts For Iceland, Strong Wind

by

News
Voting Begins On Work Stoppage In Iceland

Voting Begins On Work Stoppage In Iceland

by

News
VIDEO: Icelandic Children Protest Against Climate Change

VIDEO: Icelandic Children Protest Against Climate Change

by

News
VIDEO: Iceland Experiences Powerful Lightning Storm

VIDEO: Iceland Experiences Powerful Lightning Storm

by

News
One-Day, Widespread Work Stoppage In Iceland Could Be Two Weeks Away

One-Day, Widespread Work Stoppage In Iceland Could Be Two Weeks Away

by

Show Me More!