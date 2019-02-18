This Week In Icelandic Weather: Rain, Rain, And More Rain - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Adobe Stock Photos

Get your rain boots on and have your umbrellas on standby — it is going to be a wet one. With the exception of Monday and Wednesday, this week will bring us clouds, winds, occasional snow and, you guessed it, rain.

The Reykjavík area will warm up as the week goes by, reaching 7° on Thursday. The wind is relatively mild throughout the week, peaking on Wednesday at up to 16m/s.

The north and northeast region will be hit with winds ranging from 10 to 18m/s, and 15 to 23m/s near Vatnajokull glacier on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be below freezing in the north and northeast, dropping to -13° in the Highlands.

Snow and snow showers are predicted in the northern region, with winds picking up during the evening.

It’s a good idea to check weather and road conditions before planning your trips. These useful steps can save you unnecessary worries and potential accidents.