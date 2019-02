Photos by Photo from Jón Þröstur Jónsson Facebook Page

41-year-old Jón Þröstur Jónsson went missing in Whitehall, suburb of Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, February 9th.

He is described as being 6’3’’ tall, medium built, and with short brown hair. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black padded jacket.

Garda, the police service of the Republic of Ireland, is urging the public to contact them with any information about Jón Þröstur’s whereabouts. The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.