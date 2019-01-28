VIDEO: Protests Held Against Klausturgate MPs In Front Of Parliament - The Reykjavik Grapevine

About 200 people turned out in front of Parliament yesterday to protest the fact that the six MPs involved in the Klausturgate affair are still on the job.

With four of the MPs attempting and failing to take legal action against whistleblower Bára Halldórsdóttir and none of them showing any contrition for the things they said in the recording, a protest demonstration was organised in front of Parliament yesterday.

Bára was amongst the speakers at the event, and spoke with Grapevine, saying she felt “gratitude and hopefulness for the future” at hearing the speakers and seeing so many people turn out in freezing temperatures.

“We will not be silenced, even in the frost and with a short time to plan,” she said. “The speeches touched both on the legal and moral sides of the issue, and felt like an important and honest evaluation of a difficult and recurring problem in Parliament.”

She added that she believed it was important “as a morale booster and an emphasis point on what we as a nation want for our future.” Bára also gave special thanks to “all the disabled people that sent me messages and were not able to come out but support us.”

Below, you can watch a short video of some highlights from the event.