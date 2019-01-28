The Big Chill: Subzero Temperatures Across Iceland This Week - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The Big Chill: Subzero Temperatures Across Iceland This Week

Published January 28, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

No matter where you might be in Iceland this week, you’d better bundle up—temperatures are expected to dip well below zero all across the country, the latest forecast for the Icelandic Met Office shows.

In the capital area, this week will be marked by light winds and sunny skies until Thursday, when clouds are expected to roll in. Temperatures are expected to fall between -5° and -10° as the week wears on.

The north and the northeast of the country can expect winds and temperatures in the same range, but with the addition of snowfall piling up virtually every day this week. It is also expected to be considerably colder in the north than it will be in the northeast.

The Westfjords will see intermittent snow and sun as the week wears on, but winds may be considerably stronger, reaching up to 15m/s early on, but calming as the weekend approaches.

South Iceland, incredibly, may end up avoiding the most wintry weather altogether. Temperatures there will only be in the low single digits below zero, with mostly cloudy skies, but a storm with winds reaching 20m/s is expected late Wednesday and early Thursday. Snow may also be present.

As always, before traveling around the country, always check both the weather and road conditions first—such precautions can help you avoid considerable hassles, injuries, or worse.

Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Population Figures: Reykvikingar Vastly Outnumber Other Icelanders

Population Figures: Reykvikingar Vastly Outnumber Other Icelanders

by

News
VIDEO: Protests Held Against Klausturgate MPs In Front Of Parliament

VIDEO: Protests Held Against Klausturgate MPs In Front Of Parliament

by

News
Wind And Gravity Create Hauntingly Beautiful Snow Formations In Iceland

Wind And Gravity Create Hauntingly Beautiful Snow Formations In Iceland

by

News
Icelandic Cat Spends The Night In A Bookstore, Elicits Sympathy

Icelandic Cat Spends The Night In A Bookstore, Elicits Sympathy

by

News
Klausturgate MPs’ Return To Parliament Goes As Well As Expected

Klausturgate MPs’ Return To Parliament Goes As Well As Expected

by

News
Akureyri’s Official Name Changed

Akureyri’s Official Name Changed

by

Show Me More!