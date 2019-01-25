Wind And Gravity Create Hauntingly Beautiful Snow Formations In Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Wind And Gravity Create Hauntingly Beautiful Snow Formations In Iceland

Published January 25, 2019

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Vallarstarfsmenn Keilis/Facebook

Employees at the golf course Keilir were greeted with an unusual sight yesterday, when they arrived to find the snow-covered course was dotted with many snow rolls.

Two photographs from the scene were posted on Facebook along with the status, “These wind-turned snow rolls covered the course today! This is a pretty uncommon occurrence, which happens when wet snow and wind roll the snow up.”

While at least one commenter stated that this is actually not that uncommon an occurrence, it sure is pretty to look at.

Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Icelandic Cat Spends The Night In A Bookstore, Elicits Sympathy

Icelandic Cat Spends The Night In A Bookstore, Elicits Sympathy

by

News
Klausturgate MPs’ Return To Parliament Goes As Well As Expected

Klausturgate MPs’ Return To Parliament Goes As Well As Expected

by

News
Akureyri’s Official Name Changed

Akureyri’s Official Name Changed

by

News
Scrapie Detected Again In Northwest Iceland Sheep

Scrapie Detected Again In Northwest Iceland Sheep

by

News
Man Charged With Manslaughter And Arson In South Iceland Housefire

Man Charged With Manslaughter And Arson In South Iceland Housefire

by

News
Iceland Gets Closer To Lowering Voting Age From 18 To 16

Iceland Gets Closer To Lowering Voting Age From 18 To 16

by

Show Me More!