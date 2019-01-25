Wind And Gravity Create Hauntingly Beautiful Snow Formations In Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Vallarstarfsmenn Keilis/Facebook

Employees at the golf course Keilir were greeted with an unusual sight yesterday, when they arrived to find the snow-covered course was dotted with many snow rolls.

Two photographs from the scene were posted on Facebook along with the status, “These wind-turned snow rolls covered the course today! This is a pretty uncommon occurrence, which happens when wet snow and wind roll the snow up.”

While at least one commenter stated that this is actually not that uncommon an occurrence, it sure is pretty to look at.