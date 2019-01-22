Aron And Hekla Iceland's Most Popular Names Of 2018 - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

Data compiled from the National Registry shows the most popular names given to children born in Iceland in 2018, some less surprising than others.

For children assigned male at birth, Aron was the most popular name by far, with 30 children receiving this name in 2018. This was eight more children than were given the second most popular name for children assigned male at birth, Kári.

The popularity of Aron may have had something to do with the World Cup, but this is pure speculation—Aron was also the most popular name for children assign male at birth in 2013.

Where children assigned female at birth are concerned, there was little deviation in terms of popularity of different names. Hekla came out on top, at 15 children, but only one ahead of the second most popular name, Embla.

The range of popularity for the entire top ten names for children assigned female at birth went from 10 to 15; for children assigned male at birth, the range goes from 16 to 30.

For the curious, last year’s most popular names were Alexander and Emilía, with the latter also being the most popular in 2013.