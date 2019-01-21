Brace Yourself, Winter Is Upon Us - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Iceland’s Road and Coastal Administration is warning of a short but powerful storm due to hit the southwest of Iceland today. The inclement weather was said to begin around 10:00 and be particularly bad until noon. The forecast predicts the winds will subside briefly, before picking back up in the South around 14:00 until night.

The weather was troublesome for tourist over the latter part of the weekend, with two buses being blown off the road by strong winds near Mosfellsbær on Sunday night. Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.