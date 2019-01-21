Brace Yourself, Winter Is Upon Us - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Brace Yourself, Winter Is Upon Us

Published January 21, 2019

Valur Grettisson
Words by

Iceland’s Road and Coastal Administration is warning of a short but powerful storm due to hit the southwest of Iceland today. The inclement weather was said to begin around 10:00 and be particularly bad until noon. The forecast predicts the winds will subside briefly, before picking back up in the South around 14:00 until night.

The weather was troublesome for tourist over the latter part of the weekend, with two buses being blown off the road by strong winds near Mosfellsbær on Sunday night. Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.  

Next:


Latest

News
Central Bank Removes Nude Art

Central Bank Removes Nude Art

by

News
Bitcoin bandits sentenced to jail

Bitcoin bandits sentenced to jail

by

News
Controversial Report Says Whaling Has No Effect On Iceland Tourist Industry

Controversial Report Says Whaling Has No Effect On Iceland Tourist Industry

by

News
Most Icelanders Concerned About The Consequences Of Climate Change

Most Icelanders Concerned About The Consequences Of Climate Change

by

News
Poll: Slight Changes In Levels Of Party Support

Poll: Slight Changes In Levels Of Party Support

by

News
Icelandic Statesman, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, May Have Abused His Official Powers

Icelandic Statesman, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, May Have Abused His Official Powers

by

Show Me More!