Central Bank Removes Nude Art - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The Central Bank of Iceland has decided to remove a classic painting by the famous Icelandic painter, Gunnlaugur Blöndal, after a staff member of the bank complained about the painting’s explicit content. The complaint was filed amidst the #metoo movement last year.

Fréttablaðið reported that a staff member thought the painting, which depicts a topless woman, was inappropriate and asked if it was possible to stop displaying it.

The Bank decided, more than six months later, to remove the painting. The decision of the bank has been heavily criticized by the public and media. Noted Icelandic arts professor Goddur told RÚV, Iceland’s state broadcaster that he found the decision odd, especially in the context of feminism. He pointed out that Iceland’s unique #FreeTheNipple revolution was about empowering women through nudity.

The painting is far from being sexual, and has been described by art experts as a poetic view on the feminine body. The bank will store the painting with its notable art collection, which is not open for public.