Seen Zine Vol. 2: Young Reykjavík Zeitgeist

Seen Zine Vol. 2: Young Reykjavík Zeitgeist

Words by
@sveinbjornp

Published November 4, 2018

SEEN Zine, the brainchild of Anna Maggý & Júlía Tómasdóttir, is a book where the subject matter is young and interesting artists from many directions. Musicians, photographers, painters and other artists are covered, plus the book features articles, poems, interviews and art pieces.

It’s a limited edition, only for sale for one night, in the release party at Bravó, Wednesday the 7th of November from 20. The line-up for the party is impressive too, JóiPé & Króli, DJ Motherfunker, Munstur, Karin, Geisha Cartel, GDRN and DJ Vala, and BULLET 90 PROOF BOURBON FRONTIER WHISKEY courtesy of Ölgerðin, while supplies last.

We’re huge fans of everything that Anna Maggý does, so we’re quite excited to get our hands on SEEN.

Seen Zine 2018
Seen Zine 2018
Seen Zine 2018
Seen Zine 2018
Seen Zine 2018
Seen Zine 2018
Seen Zine 2018

