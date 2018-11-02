DJ Flugvél Og Geimskip: The Video Game

Musician and artist dj. flugvél og geimskip has just released a video game, and it’s everything you’d expect a video game from her would be. As a bonus, it’s free.

The game is called Our Atlantis. Made in collaboration with Þórður Hermannsson, it can be found on her website. You can play it in your browser, but we highly recommend downloading it instead. Happily, it’s available for Windows and OSX.

In Our Atlantis, you explore a psychedelic landscape and have to collect “loop creatures”, while fighting off enemies with a weapon that happens to be a Pomeranian fashioned into an axe. As you explore the landscape searching for loop creatures and battling these enemies, the player is treated to atmospheric sounds that complete the game’s otherworldly mood.

Once you reach the final stage, you can walk into objects that take you to Soundcloud, where the victorious player is rewarded with a new song from dj. flugvél og geimskip, entitled Have Fun At Home.

The full-length album the game refers to, Our Atlantis, will be released January 18th. In a statement to the press, she describes this album in the following way:

“Each and everyone of us lives to a large extent in the world we have created for our selves, the music on the record ties together the vastness and splendour of space, the mysterious depths of the ocean, and the freedom to form our own opinions on the world around us. We are constantly surrounded by different ideas of what is the ideal way of life, but it is good to have in mind that we have a choice. Nobody can tell us what is ‘right’. No more that it is possible for anyone to tell us what Atlantis was ‘really’ like. Is the tale of Atlantis a fantastical myth or historical legend? That is for you to decide! ”