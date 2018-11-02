News
DJ Flugvél Og Geimskip: The Video Game

DJ Flugvél Og Geimskip: The Video Game

Andie Fontaine
Words by
Photos by
Screenshot

Published November 2, 2018

Musician and artist dj. flugvél og geimskip has just released a video game, and it’s everything you’d expect a video game from her would be. As a bonus, it’s free.

The game is called Our Atlantis. Made in collaboration with Þórður Hermannsson, it can be found on her website. You can play it in your browser, but we highly recommend downloading it instead. Happily, it’s available for Windows and OSX.

In Our Atlantis, you explore a psychedelic landscape and have to collect “loop creatures”, while fighting off enemies with a weapon that happens to be a Pomeranian fashioned into an axe. As you explore the landscape searching for loop creatures and battling these enemies, the player is treated to atmospheric sounds that complete the game’s otherworldly mood.

Once you reach the final stage, you can walk into objects that take you to Soundcloud, where the victorious player is rewarded with a new song from dj. flugvél og geimskip, entitled Have Fun At Home.

The full-length album the game refers to, Our Atlantis, will be released January 18th. In a statement to the press, she describes this album in the following way:

“Each and everyone of us lives to a large extent in the world we have created for our selves, the music on the record ties together the vastness and splendour of space, the mysterious depths of the ocean, and the freedom to form our own opinions on the world around us. We are constantly surrounded by different ideas of what is the ideal way of life, but it is good to have in mind that we have a choice. Nobody can tell us what is ‘right’. No more that it is possible for anyone to tell us what Atlantis was ‘really’ like. Is the tale of Atlantis a fantastical myth or historical legend? That is for you to decide! ”

Latest

News
All Your Northern Lights Resources On A Single Site

All Your Northern Lights Resources On A Single Site

by

A new website has been launched that gives you detailed information about the northern lights, their current status, and the

News
Icelandic Bank Loses Millions in Airline Bankruptcy

Icelandic Bank Loses Millions in Airline Bankruptcy

by

Arion Bank announced in its third quarter report that it lost 2.5 billion ISK ($20.7 million USD) in the bankruptcy

News
Icelandic Queer Rights Groups Met With US Embassy Over Anti-Trans & Intersex Memo

Icelandic Queer Rights Groups Met With US Embassy Over Anti-Trans & Intersex Memo

by

Four queer rights groups met with the US embassy in Iceland about a memo recently issued by the US Department

News
Two Die In Housefire In Selfoss Last Night, Two Suspects In Police Custody

Two Die In Housefire In Selfoss Last Night, Two Suspects In Police Custody

by

A housefire that began in Selfoss yesterday afternoon has now become a police investigation, RÚV reports. While the cause of

News
‘Woman At War’ Wins Nordic Council Film Prize

‘Woman At War’ Wins Nordic Council Film Prize

by

The Nordic Council has become the latest entity to recognise the greatness of ‘Woman At War’, as they have awarded

News
More Than a Fifth of Icelandic Renters Fear Losing Homes

More Than a Fifth of Icelandic Renters Fear Losing Homes

by

Iceland’s Housing Finance Fund (HFF) commissioned a study on the housing market that revealed the stark reality many renters face.

Show Me More!