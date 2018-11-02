All Your Northern Lights Resources On A Single Site

A new website has been launched that gives you detailed information about the northern lights, their current status, and the forecast for them over the coming days.

The site, Aurora Forecast, provides very detailed data on the auroras, from solar wind speed, cloud cover and how many sunspots and coronal holes are currently on the surface of the sun.

“The website not only features a composite cloud cover forecast, but also predictions of Kp-indices, real time satellite data and magnetic field data from Iceland,” Sævar Helgi Bragason, who runs the popular astronomy website Stjörnufræðivefurinn, said in a statement. “It also features a blog that is meant to encourage people to be on the lookout for many other interesting objects to see in the night sky while waiting for the northern lights to show up.”

As it so happens, a new blog post on the site forecasts that this weekend will be an excellent time for viewing the northern lights.

The heightened activity to come is due to a large coronal hole on the surface of the sun that is currently facing Earth. This hole sends powerful solar winds our way which, when colliding with the upper atmosphere and moved northward by the magnetosphere, brings us the auroras.

Bookmark this site for future reference!