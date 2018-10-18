News
Christmas Goat Returns, Challenging The Fates Once More

Andie Fontaine
Published October 18, 2018

The Christmas Goat is back again, Fréttablaðið reports, ready to face whatever the elements and aspiring arsonists may throw its way.

The Christmas Goat at the IKEA in Garðabær/Hafnarfjörður, borrowed from the Swedish Gävle Goat tradition, has long suffered at the hands of arsonists and Iceland’s characteristic high winds. Last year, it survived the holidays intact, but this has been the exception to the norm.

The Christmas Goat has had a past filled with hardship and misfortune. In 2016, it was the victim of arson, but the year before that, it self-immolated due to faulty wiring.

In both 2010 and 2012, vandals set fire to the goat. In 2011 and 2013, unusually high winds tore down the goat, whose thin metal frame was unable to stand up against Iceland’s trademark gusts.

If you were looking for something to start a betting pool over, we would give 5:1 odds that the Christmas goat survives the holiday season.

