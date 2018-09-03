News
Police Want To Ban Small Cars From Some Parts of the Icelandic Highlands

Police Want To Ban Small Cars From Some Parts of the Icelandic Highlands

Words by
Photos by
John Rogers

Published September 3, 2018

The Chief Superintendent of the Police believes that small cars should be forbidden from crossing some glacial rivers and mountain passes, RÚV reports. He also believes this necessitates more obvious signage in more languages warning travelers not to travel into certain areas in a small car.

There have been ten fatal accidents this year in South Iceland alone. The tenth happened just the day before yesterday, when a woman drowned in the Steinsholtsá river while attempting to cross it in a sedan.

Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson, the Chief Superintendent of Police in South Iceland, believes that signs saying ‘4×4 only’ is not enough, as even small cars can have four-wheel drive.

“Signs, information, and warning signs simply need to be more common,” he told reporters. “They need to be in more languages and be easier to understand, because this area is dangerous. Glacial rivers and rivers without bridges are just dangerous [to cross].”

While Sveinn says he is reluctant to talk about a ban, “I believe that some roads ought to be simply forbidden to certain cars.”

If you are taking a route in your travels around the country that will involve crossing rivers, be sure that you are driving a jeep. The extra expense you pay out may end up saving your life.

Latest

News
Hotel Contractors And Reykjavik City Council At Odds Over Where To Build

Hotel Contractors And Reykjavik City Council At Odds Over Where To Build

by

Reykjavík City Council receives a new application for building a hotel every week, RÚV reports. While the city has strict

News
120 Icelanders Have Disappeared Since 1945

120 Icelanders Have Disappeared Since 1945

by

120 people in Iceland have disappeared without a trace since 1945, RÚV reports. This matter was brought to light in

News
Iceland May Soon Lift Ban On Gay Men From Donating Blood

Iceland May Soon Lift Ban On Gay Men From Donating Blood

by

Iceland’s Ministry of Health is currently reviewing its regulations regarding the prohibition against gay men from donating blood, Fréttablaðið reports.

News
Ban On High-Caffeine Energy Drinks In Iceland A Possibility

Ban On High-Caffeine Energy Drinks In Iceland A Possibility

by

A professor of nutrition sciences believes that, as energy drinks contain ever-increasing amounts of caffeine, a ban on the ones

News
Icelandic Teacher: Don’t Speak English To Those Trying To Learn Icelandic

Icelandic Teacher: Don’t Speak English To Those Trying To Learn Icelandic

by

One of the biggest complaints of those learning and teaching Icelandic is the tendency for Icelanders to switch over to

News
One Arrest Made, Possibly Connected To Rash Of Break-Ins In Iceland

One Arrest Made, Possibly Connected To Rash Of Break-Ins In Iceland

by

One arrest has been made in connection with break-ins in Hellisandur and in Grundarfjörður, both in west Iceland. It is

Show Me More!