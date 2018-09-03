News
Hotel Contractors And Reykjavik City Council At Odds Over Where To Build

Hotel Contractors And Reykjavik City Council At Odds Over Where To Build

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 3, 2018

Reykjavík City Council receives a new application for building a hotel every week, RÚV reports. While the city has strict regulations over where hotels may be built and how, hotel contractors have been pressuring City Council to change these regulations.

Sigurbjörg Ósk Haraldsdóttir, the chair of the city’s Planning and Transportation Council, was interviewed by radio station Rás 2 on the matter.

“We have a quota in the Kvosin neighbourhood, on Laugavegur and on Hverfisgata. In these places, hotels cannot comprise more than 23% of the total square meterage of the area,” she said. “We also have changes made to the main planning platform, that forbids changing apartments or offices into a hotel.”

She says that applications for permits to build new hotels come to City Council at a rate of about one per week, representing hotels of various sizes and types.

While recognising that hotels can add to the liveliness of downtown life, the city would like to see more hotels built in the outskirts of town, or even in the suburbs. In conjunction with this, mass transit will need to be built up and improved, in order to prevent a large influx of car drivers in the capital area.

Latest

News
Police Want To Ban Small Cars From Some Parts of the Icelandic Highlands

Police Want To Ban Small Cars From Some Parts of the Icelandic Highlands

by

The Chief Superintendent of the Police believes that small cars should be forbidden from crossing some glacial rivers and mountain

News
120 Icelanders Have Disappeared Since 1945

120 Icelanders Have Disappeared Since 1945

by

120 people in Iceland have disappeared without a trace since 1945, RÚV reports. This matter was brought to light in

News
Iceland May Soon Lift Ban On Gay Men From Donating Blood

Iceland May Soon Lift Ban On Gay Men From Donating Blood

by

Iceland’s Ministry of Health is currently reviewing its regulations regarding the prohibition against gay men from donating blood, Fréttablaðið reports.

News
Ban On High-Caffeine Energy Drinks In Iceland A Possibility

Ban On High-Caffeine Energy Drinks In Iceland A Possibility

by

A professor of nutrition sciences believes that, as energy drinks contain ever-increasing amounts of caffeine, a ban on the ones

News
Icelandic Teacher: Don’t Speak English To Those Trying To Learn Icelandic

Icelandic Teacher: Don’t Speak English To Those Trying To Learn Icelandic

by

One of the biggest complaints of those learning and teaching Icelandic is the tendency for Icelanders to switch over to

News
One Arrest Made, Possibly Connected To Rash Of Break-Ins In Iceland

One Arrest Made, Possibly Connected To Rash Of Break-Ins In Iceland

by

One arrest has been made in connection with break-ins in Hellisandur and in Grundarfjörður, both in west Iceland. It is

Show Me More!