News
120 Icelanders Have Disappeared Since 1945

120 Icelanders Have Disappeared Since 1945

Words by
Photos by
Grapevine Archives

Published September 3, 2018

120 people in Iceland have disappeared without a trace since 1945, RÚV reports. This matter was brought to light in a yearly report from the National Commissioner of the Police. Most striking of all is there was only one woman amongst the missing.

Pulling together the data was no small effort. While Icelandic law requires local police stations to report disappearances to the National Commissioner within three months of the first record of someone going missing, many of these records are still in paper form, necessitating having to pour over voluminous archives. Further, a lot of the older records fell short on more detailed information than would be required today.

In addition, the police are not the only ones who complete missing persons reports; rescue squads also maintain such records, amongst other involved parties.

The circumstances of how these people went missing varies, but the records do contain a large number of seamen who went missing at sea. What percentage of the total number of missing persons these seamen comprise is not disclosed.

Latest

News
Hotel Contractors And Reykjavik City Council At Odds Over Where To Build

Hotel Contractors And Reykjavik City Council At Odds Over Where To Build

by

Reykjavík City Council receives a new application for building a hotel every week, RÚV reports. While the city has strict

News
Police Want To Ban Small Cars From Some Parts of the Icelandic Highlands

Police Want To Ban Small Cars From Some Parts of the Icelandic Highlands

by

The Chief Superintendent of the Police believes that small cars should be forbidden from crossing some glacial rivers and mountain

News
Iceland May Soon Lift Ban On Gay Men From Donating Blood

Iceland May Soon Lift Ban On Gay Men From Donating Blood

by

Iceland’s Ministry of Health is currently reviewing its regulations regarding the prohibition against gay men from donating blood, Fréttablaðið reports.

News
Ban On High-Caffeine Energy Drinks In Iceland A Possibility

Ban On High-Caffeine Energy Drinks In Iceland A Possibility

by

A professor of nutrition sciences believes that, as energy drinks contain ever-increasing amounts of caffeine, a ban on the ones

News
Icelandic Teacher: Don’t Speak English To Those Trying To Learn Icelandic

Icelandic Teacher: Don’t Speak English To Those Trying To Learn Icelandic

by

One of the biggest complaints of those learning and teaching Icelandic is the tendency for Icelanders to switch over to

News
One Arrest Made, Possibly Connected To Rash Of Break-Ins In Iceland

One Arrest Made, Possibly Connected To Rash Of Break-Ins In Iceland

by

One arrest has been made in connection with break-ins in Hellisandur and in Grundarfjörður, both in west Iceland. It is

Show Me More!