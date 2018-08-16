News
Many One-Lane Bridges In Iceland Fall Short On Safety & Weight Tolerance

Many One-Lane Bridges In Iceland Fall Short On Safety & Weight Tolerance

Words by
Photos by
Natale Carioni/Wikimedia Commons

Published August 16, 2018

There are still many one-lane bridges in Iceland that do not meet established requirements for safety and weight tolerance. There are some 715 one-lane bridges in Iceland, a report from the Icelandic Road Administration states, and a fourth of these are over 60 years old.

“Many one-lane bridges do not meet modern regulations regarding weight tolerance and safety,” the report states in part. Global warming and the resulting weather are blamed in part for these conditions, as warming temperatures and increased rainfall has deepened the rivers that these bridges span over.

Fréttablaðið reports that the Federation of Icelandic Industries (SI) adds that increased tourism has brought increased traffic, which also increases the likelihood of the kinds of accidents that can happen on one-lane bridges.

Guðmundur Valur Guðmundsson, the director of the Icelandic Road Administration, says that Iceland’s bridges are generally speaking in good condition. However, the drive to decrease one-lane bridges requires additional funding, he says, in order to open more two-lane bridges that are both safer and stronger than the one-lane variety.

Latest

News
Iceland’s Fishing Minister: No Plans For “All-Seeing Eye” Within Government

Iceland’s Fishing Minister: No Plans For “All-Seeing Eye” Within Government

by

A proposed drone surveillance plan for Iceland’s fishing fleet has provoked a strong response from the Confederation of Iceland Enterprise

News
Asylum Applications Decrease, While Iraqi Deportations Increase

Asylum Applications Decrease, While Iraqi Deportations Increase

by

Applications for asylum have decreased by 40% between last year and this one, RÚV reports. However, deportations of Iraqi asylum

News
Iceland’s Fishing And Environmental Ministers Disagree Over Whaling

Iceland’s Fishing And Environmental Ministers Disagree Over Whaling

by

Iceland’s Minister for the Environment, Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson of the Left-Green Party, is not convinced that Iceland’s whaling policies are

News
Reykjavik Primary Schools To Offer Free Student Supplies This Autumn

Reykjavik Primary Schools To Offer Free Student Supplies This Autumn

by

Reykjavík City Council just took another step towards increasing equality for all students, regardless of their family’s income level, RÚV

News
US Fighter Jets Patrol Northwest Iceland Today

US Fighter Jets Patrol Northwest Iceland Today

by

Residents of the Westfjörds will have to exercise some patience today, as US fighter jets will be flying loudly in

News
Icelandic Special Forces Descend Upon Illegal Bird Hunters

Icelandic Special Forces Descend Upon Illegal Bird Hunters

by

A group of middle-aged men who were apparently shooting birds for sport were stopped by the Special Forces last Saturday.

Show Me More!