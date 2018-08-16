News
Asylum Applications Decrease, While Iraqi Deportations Increase

Asylum Applications Decrease, While Iraqi Deportations Increase

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 16, 2018

Applications for asylum have decreased by 40% between last year and this one, RÚV reports. However, deportations of Iraqi asylum seekers are increasing, in part because the Directorate of Immigration (UTL) believes that parts of Iraq are safe enough to live in now.

There were 370 applications for asylum filed at UTL from January to July of this year, down from 626 over the same months last year. Last year, most asylum seekers hailed from Georgia and Albania, but this year most of them are coming from Iraq. 78 Iraqis have sought asylum in Iceland so far this year, compared to 58 over the same months in 2017.

However, the number of deportations of Iraqi asylum seekers has increased significantly. In 2015 and 2016, all Iraqi asylum seekers were granted asylum. Last year, three were rejected, and this year, seven have been told to leave the country.

In a written response to RÚV, UTL says that part of the reason for this is as such: “When determining whether or not an individual needs asylum, not only is their nationality taken into consideration, but also from what region of the country they come, and their personal circumstances. The situation in numerous parts of Iraq has improved in recent years. The Iraqi government has regained control over some areas and violence has decreased. The situation in the Kurdish territory of northeast Iraq is stable.”

Despite these contentions, even a cursory search shows that violence is still a problem for Kurdish Iraq, a point that has even been raised by Amnesty International, so it is unclear how UTL is making their determinations.

Most deportation decisions are appealed to the Immigration Appeals Board. From there, the Board either confirms UTL’s decision, overturns it, or refers the case back to UTL again.

Latest

News
Iceland’s Fishing Minister: No Plans For “All-Seeing Eye” Within Government

Iceland’s Fishing Minister: No Plans For “All-Seeing Eye” Within Government

by

A proposed drone surveillance plan for Iceland’s fishing fleet has provoked a strong response from the Confederation of Iceland Enterprise

News
Many One-Lane Bridges In Iceland Fall Short On Safety & Weight Tolerance

Many One-Lane Bridges In Iceland Fall Short On Safety & Weight Tolerance

by

There are still many one-lane bridges in Iceland that do not meet established requirements for safety and weight tolerance. There

News
Iceland’s Fishing And Environmental Ministers Disagree Over Whaling

Iceland’s Fishing And Environmental Ministers Disagree Over Whaling

by

Iceland’s Minister for the Environment, Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson of the Left-Green Party, is not convinced that Iceland’s whaling policies are

News
Reykjavik Primary Schools To Offer Free Student Supplies This Autumn

Reykjavik Primary Schools To Offer Free Student Supplies This Autumn

by

Reykjavík City Council just took another step towards increasing equality for all students, regardless of their family’s income level, RÚV

News
US Fighter Jets Patrol Northwest Iceland Today

US Fighter Jets Patrol Northwest Iceland Today

by

Residents of the Westfjörds will have to exercise some patience today, as US fighter jets will be flying loudly in

News
Icelandic Special Forces Descend Upon Illegal Bird Hunters

Icelandic Special Forces Descend Upon Illegal Bird Hunters

by

A group of middle-aged men who were apparently shooting birds for sport were stopped by the Special Forces last Saturday.

Show Me More!