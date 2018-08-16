News
Iceland’s Fishing And Environmental Ministers Disagree Over Whaling

Iceland’s Fishing And Environmental Ministers Disagree Over Whaling

Words by
Photos by
Arne Feuher

Published August 16, 2018

Iceland’s Minister for the Environment, Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson of the Left-Green Party, is not convinced that Iceland’s whaling policies are sustainable. This he said in response to a formal question posed to him by Reform Party MP Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, RÚV reports.

“The Minister also has doubts that the interests of Icelanders are being served [by whaling] as much as has been contended,” he added. In light of this, the Minister believes Iceland’s whaling policy needs to be reviewed, from an environmental, social and economic perspective.

The Left-Green Party, from which Guðmundur hails, takes a clear opposing stance against whaling in their party platform. When Guðmundur was asked last May if the party had changed its platform, he responded that he cannot simply write a new regulation stopping whale hunting, as that falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Fisheries.

That minister, Kristján Þór Júlíusson of the Independence Party, has gone on the record saying that he does not believe Iceland needs to review or change its whaling policy; that the country has every right to harvest whale stocks in a sustainable manner, which Kristján believes Iceland does.

Ultimately, the issue revolves around one man: Kristján Loftsson, the CEO of Hvalur hf., the only Icelandic company that still hunts endangered fin whales. His recent killing of a rare fin-blue hybrid attracted international attention, and it remains unclear if he will be allowed to continue his hunt through the season, let alone in the future.

Latest

News
Iceland’s Fishing Minister: No Plans For “All-Seeing Eye” Within Government

Iceland’s Fishing Minister: No Plans For “All-Seeing Eye” Within Government

by

A proposed drone surveillance plan for Iceland’s fishing fleet has provoked a strong response from the Confederation of Iceland Enterprise

News
Many One-Lane Bridges In Iceland Fall Short On Safety & Weight Tolerance

Many One-Lane Bridges In Iceland Fall Short On Safety & Weight Tolerance

by

There are still many one-lane bridges in Iceland that do not meet established requirements for safety and weight tolerance. There

News
Asylum Applications Decrease, While Iraqi Deportations Increase

Asylum Applications Decrease, While Iraqi Deportations Increase

by

Applications for asylum have decreased by 40% between last year and this one, RÚV reports. However, deportations of Iraqi asylum

News
Reykjavik Primary Schools To Offer Free Student Supplies This Autumn

Reykjavik Primary Schools To Offer Free Student Supplies This Autumn

by

Reykjavík City Council just took another step towards increasing equality for all students, regardless of their family’s income level, RÚV

News
US Fighter Jets Patrol Northwest Iceland Today

US Fighter Jets Patrol Northwest Iceland Today

by

Residents of the Westfjörds will have to exercise some patience today, as US fighter jets will be flying loudly in

News
Icelandic Special Forces Descend Upon Illegal Bird Hunters

Icelandic Special Forces Descend Upon Illegal Bird Hunters

by

A group of middle-aged men who were apparently shooting birds for sport were stopped by the Special Forces last Saturday.

Show Me More!