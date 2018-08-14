Reykjavik Primary Schools To Offer Free Student Supplies This Autumn

Reykjavík City Council just took another step towards increasing equality for all students, regardless of their family’s income level, RÚV reports.

Icelandic primary schools fall under the jurisdiction of their respective municipalities when it comes to budgeting matters. This autumn, parents in Reykjavík will not have to worry too much about making a shopping list of school supplies for their children. Notebooks, writing utensils, workbooks, pocket calculators and other such items will be provided by their respective schools free of charge.

The measure was actually approved last December, with the intent of taking effect for the 2018-2019 school year. The purpose for the measure, as outlined in a statement from the city, is that it will “save both time and money, is more environmentally friendly and will lead to a better use of school supplies”.

The supplies themselves will be provided by the office supply company A4, who made a contract with the City of Reykjavík for 40 million ISK for the effort.