(G)A(Y)irwaves Is Coming: Hayley Kiyoko Announced For Airwaves 2018

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade

Published August 10, 2018

Lesbians all around Iceland nearly seizured yesterday as it was announced that pop icon Hayley Kiyoko will be performing at this years upcoming Iceland Airwaves. Exs were called as conversation immediately turned from Hannah Gadsby’s ‘Nanette’ to how exactly carpools will be organised to the festival. Snacks were planned. Playlists were made. Outfits were drawn up. Hummus was consumed.

If you’re unaware of the magnificence that is Hayley, she’s one of the groundbreaking pop artists around, creating seriously catchy dance tunes that work to normalise lesbian relationships in the extremely heteronormative pop music industry.

Local queers reached out to the Grapevine to give their thoughts on this extraordinary event:

 

BoyToy Tony: “On the first day, God created the heavens and the Earth. On the second day, God created Hayley Kiyoko who saved lesbian pop music after t.A.T.u. nearly destroyed it.”

 

Elín Björg Ö. Guðmundsdóttir: “In terms of must-see shows in 2018, I didn’t think anything could top Jackie Moon’s famed “Lesbian” performance. I was wrong!”

 

Jackie Moon: “I am incredibly excited that Hayley is finally coming to Iceland. Since I first saw her in ‘Jem & The Holograms’ I was like ‘wuuut, she amazing’, but it was after ‘Citrine’ came out that I truly fell in love. Being a drag queen, I listen to that EP religiously, and so should you!”

 

Kimi Tayler : “2018 has been a standout year for my people, but to find out Lesbian Jesus is playing Airwaves is like Eurovision coming early!”

 

