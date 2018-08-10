Island Life: Exporting Hay, Glacial Floods, And Happy Campers (Or Lack Of)

Farmers in northeast Iceland were delighted to learn that they can export hay to Norway. The northeast has had a very good summer, resulting in a bumper crop of hay; more than Iceland can use. Will this be the new industry to replace declining tourism? Only time will tell.

Glacial flooding from the Skaftárjökull glacier has wiped out some roads in the southeast, resulting in Route 1 being partially closed. Flood waters are no longer rising, but are slow to recede, so travelers are asked to avoid the area and show patience while repairs are being done.



People are not doing a lot of camping in the southern portion of the Westfjörds, most likely due in no small part to the cold and wet weather the region has been experiencing. So if you want to go for a peaceful camping trip without a lot of tourists, this would be the place to go.