Police Warn North Icelanders To Watch Out For Travelling Door-Knocker

Police in North Iceland are advising residents to be on the lookout for a foreign tourist who travels from town to town, knocking on people’s doors, and asking for accommodation. In some cases, the man in question has simply let himself in to people’s homes, RÚV reports.

Police made the announcement on their Facebook yesterday, saying that they have received numerous reports about the man, who appears to be on the move; reports have come in from around the Skagafjörður area, including in Hofsós, Varmahlíð and Sauðárkrókur.

“He hasn’t committed any crimes, as far as we know, but his behaviour is very peculiar,” Chief Superintendent of the Northwest Iceland Police Stefán Vagn Stefánsson.

The traveler has been pointed in the direction of available guesthouses in the area, but has not taken advantage of any of them. He is not suspected of committing any crime, but police would still like to speak with him.

“We find it unusual that a tourist would enter someone’s home and announce that they are looking for accommodation,” Stefán said. He has advised residents to call the emergency number if he knocks on their door.