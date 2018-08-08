Reykjavik Pride Begins!

The most wonderful time of the year is here again, everyone!

Reykjavík Pride kicked off yesterday, and was rung in by painting Skólavörðurstígur with the Pride rainbow, which included the participation of Gunnlaugur Bragi Björnsson, the President of Reykjavík Pride 2018, and Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson.

There is an extensive programme of events throughout the festival, being held at all hours of the day and night. Most of these events are free, but some have shruggingly small entrance fees.

All this culminates in the wildly popular Pride Parade, to be held this Saturday at 14:00 at Harpa Concert Hall. The march will from there wind its way to Sóleyjargata, where an outdoor concert will take place. The last event of Reykjavík Pride takes place at 17:00 on Sunday.

Reykjavík Pride first began in 1999, and has seen increasing numbers of participants and guests every year.