News
Reykjavik Pride Begins!

Reykjavik Pride Begins!

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published August 8, 2018

The most wonderful time of the year is here again, everyone!

Reykjavík Pride kicked off yesterday, and was rung in by painting Skólavörðurstígur with the Pride rainbow, which included the participation of Gunnlaugur Bragi Björnsson, the President of Reykjavík Pride 2018, and Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson.

There is an extensive programme of events throughout the festival, being held at all hours of the day and night. Most of these events are free, but some have shruggingly small entrance fees.

All this culminates in the wildly popular Pride Parade, to be held this Saturday at 14:00 at Harpa Concert Hall. The march will from there wind its way to Sóleyjargata, where an outdoor concert will take place. The last event of Reykjavík Pride takes place at 17:00 on Sunday.

Reykjavík Pride first began in 1999, and has seen increasing numbers of participants and guests every year.

Latest

News
Reykjavík Mayor Hit By Rare Disease: Dagur Suffers From Reactive Arthritis

Reykjavík Mayor Hit By Rare Disease: Dagur Suffers From Reactive Arthritis

by

Dagur B. Eggertsson, who has been the Mayor of Reykjavík since June 2014, has been diagnosed with reactive arthritis after

News
Police Warn North Icelanders To Watch Out For Travelling Door-Knocker

Police Warn North Icelanders To Watch Out For Travelling Door-Knocker

by

Police in North Iceland are advising residents to be on the lookout for a foreign tourist who travels from town

News
Icelandic Whaling Company Did Not Abide Food Handling Laws

Icelandic Whaling Company Did Not Abide Food Handling Laws

by

Hvalur hf, the last Icelandic whaling company to hunt endangered fin whales, never followed Icelandic food handling laws regarding the

News
Three Centenarian Icelanders Share Their Secrets For Longevity

Three Centenarian Icelanders Share Their Secrets For Longevity

by

Three Icelandic women, all 100 years old or older, offered their methods for attaining a long and healthy life, at

News
South Iceland Flooding Continues, Part Of Route 1 Closed

South Iceland Flooding Continues, Part Of Route 1 Closed

by

Flooding is still pretty severe in south Iceland, and part of Route 1 is closed. Travelers are advised to exercise

News
Erik Hamrén New Iceland Mens Football Coach

Erik Hamrén New Iceland Mens Football Coach

by

South African football team Mamelodi Sundowns announced earlier tonight that Erik Hamrén, their Head of Technical, has been released from

Show Me More!