Erik Hamrén New Iceland Mens Football Coach

Published August 7, 2018

South African football team Mamelodi Sundowns announced earlier tonight that Erik Hamrén, their Head of Technical, has been released from his contract to take over as the national coach of the Icelandic mens football national team.

Hamrén made his name as the coach for Sweden, starting in 2009 and continuing until Euro 2016, where after a disappointing performance of the Swedish team he chose to step down. He remained unattached until the beginning of this year, when he was appointed at the Pretorian team as specialist.

Before his stint as Sweden coach, he led Rosenborg to the top prize at the Norwegian Championship in 2009 and again in 2010 when he coached both the norwegian team and Sweden. Before that he made Danish AaB national champions in 2008.

Icelandic Football Association KSÍ will formally introduce him this coming wednesday at KSÍ headquarters in Laugardalur, according to mbl.is sources.


