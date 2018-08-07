South Iceland Flooding Continues, Part Of Route 1 Closed

Flooding is still pretty severe in south Iceland, and part of Route 1 is closed. Travelers are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid the flooding area.

As reported, part of the Skaftárjökull glacier was measured to have collapsed by some eleven metres, indicating geological activity had melted a great deal of ice. This resulted in subsequent flooding through the southeast Iceland region.

As can be seen, a large stretch of Route 1 is closed to car traffic as workers seek to repair the road. While flood waters are no longer rising, they have yet to show signs of retreat.

Experts at the Icelandic Met Office believe water levels will return to normal over the next few days.

These conditions are further complicated by the high winds that are sweeping across the east and southeast, along with heavy rains.

As such, travel through southeast Iceland is strongly cautioned against, and those who want to travel through the east should exercise great care.