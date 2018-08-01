SPORTS! Five Icelanders Prepare To Smite At World CrossFit Games

While Icelanders might have a reputation of being drunkards who sit in their room chain-smoking and writing post-electronica, that’s only one side of the story. In fact, the other half of Reykjavík is full of super-fit individuals who smash fitness, bodybuilding, and bikini competitions worldwide. You probably haven’t seen them much in the Grapevine though because all of us who work here are lazy journalists whose only exercise is dealing with carpal tunnel. We’re not jealous, we’re just bitter.

But today, the World CrossFit Games kick off in Madison, Wisconsin—a place known for cheese and ‘That 70s Show’—with five Icelanders there ready to smite the other plebs. While the World Cup may have not gone our way, we’re pretty sure Iceland has got this one in the bag. HÚ!

Four women—veterans Anníe Mist Þórisdóttir, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, Ragnheiður Sara Sigmundsdóttir, and newbie Oddrún Eik Gylfadóttir—will be joined by Björgvin Karl Guðmundsson in this deadly deadlift competition. Katrín Tanja and Annie Mist already have first place titles under their belt, so we are pretty confident they can do it again.

Last year, the top prize in the woman’s category was snatched by Australian weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey, but we are 99% sure she doped and cheated. How else could she have beaten Iceland’s superior spandex and the power of Odin?

Edit: We are totally kidding, please don’t sue us for libel Tia-Clair. We don’t actually think you doped, we are just salty.

For all you lazy losers, the CrossFit games are an annual competition where CrossFit enthusiasts worldwide compete to be the “Fittest On Earth”. They battle it out in thirteen different categories that are completely unknown to them beforehand, so it’s much harder than ‘Ninja Warrior’. Only forty athletes compete in every division in the finals, while more than 200,000 apply for the initial stages of the Games. Competition is, to say the least, fierce.

So make your best protein shake and get ready for a parade. You can watch the games live on the Crossfit Games website as well as on their Facebook.