News
England To Blame For Icelandic Weather

England To Blame For Icelandic Weather

Words by
Photos by
John Rogers

Published July 9, 2018

The Icelandic weather continues to be bad as Iceland experiences its greyest and wettest summer since 1914. Icelandic meteorologist Trausti Jónsson blames the UK heatwave for Iceland’s unusually grey and cold summer.

The Guardian reports that the high pressure system over western Europe is changing the jet stream and pushing clouds over the north of the continent. As a result, “the people of Reykjavík are paying for the sunshine in England and southern Scandinavia,” Jonsson explains.

The jet stream is a group of strong winds above the Earth’s surface, which helps to steer weather around the world. Its location is the main driver of heatwaves. The closer the stream is to the north, the more likely it is for Iceland to achieve a warm summer.

No other countries have the strong meteorological relationship that the UK does with Iceland. “Often our weather is the opposite to what’s happening in Iceland,” says Met Office’s Alex Deakin. “The geography is such that the width of the jet stream is either going to be across Iceland or the UK.”

The Guardian writes that the weather is not set to turn around anytime soon — England will continue to bask in the sunshine for at least another week.

“Sorry, Iceland.”

Latest

News
Siri Threatens The Icelandic Language

Siri Threatens The Icelandic Language

by

As the Icelandic language faces tough competition from English influences, Icelandic authorities focus efforts on what needs to be done.

News
Dangerous Storm Warning For Northwest Iceland

Dangerous Storm Warning For Northwest Iceland

by

If you plan on traveling into the northwest or over the Highlands, do reconsider. The Icelandic Met Office reports that

News
Fjarðabyggð Elects First Punk Mayor \m/

Fjarðabyggð Elects First Punk Mayor \m/

by

How much do you hate politicians, right? They’re so uptight and lame and totally don’t understand how to just chill

News
Norwegian Stowaway Cat Returns Home, Gets Icelandic Name

Norwegian Stowaway Cat Returns Home, Gets Icelandic Name

by

The Norwegian cat who took an extraordinary journey by shipping container to Iceland has returned home, and has been given

News
Iceland Set To Deport Another Child Born In The Country

Iceland Set To Deport Another Child Born In The Country

by

A loophole in Icelandic law, that appears to violate international law, enables the Icelandic government to deport an Albanian family,

News
Another Cat Hotel Opens In Iceland

Another Cat Hotel Opens In Iceland

by

Icelanders who cannot find someone to watch their cats while they go on vacation now have more options available. RÚV

Show Me More!