News
Reykjavik In June Has Not Had As Little Sun In 100 Years

Reykjavik In June Has Not Had As Little Sun In 100 Years

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Dimension Films/Lantern Capital

Published July 2, 2018

Last June in Reykjavík was so cloudy that you would need to go back a century to find a gloomier one.

RÚV reports that for the entire month of June, the sun has appeared for a grand total of 70.6 hours; less then 10% of the 720 total hours in the month. Consequently, the average temperature was 1.6° below the monthly average, barely reaching 13°.

Meteorologist Elín Björk Jónasdóttir says there has not been a gloomier June in 100 years, and that there is no one explanation for this.

“There has been, for example, an unusual situation in the upper atmosphere, and this jet stream which is so important to us is in the wrong place compared to what we’re used to,” she told reporters. “Which pours low pressure systems over us… There’s also a very cold sea now south and southwest of Iceland.”

Making matters worse is the fact that it has already been predicted that summer in Reykjavík is cancelled, so cloudy skies will likely continue for the time being.

In the northeast, however, the sun has been much more visible, so if you want to experience something resembling summer in Iceland, head on out east.

Latest

News
Another Cat Hotel Opens In Iceland

Another Cat Hotel Opens In Iceland

by

Icelanders who cannot find someone to watch their cats while they go on vacation now have more options available. RÚV

News
Icelandic Midwives Walking Out, Negotiations Ongoing

Icelandic Midwives Walking Out, Negotiations Ongoing

by

The labour dispute between midwives and the state continues, as 12 midwives at the Landspítali hospital and others around the

News
Norwegian Cat Stows Away In Shipping Container, Ends Up In Iceland

Norwegian Cat Stows Away In Shipping Container, Ends Up In Iceland

by

A cat who mysteriously disappeared in Norway earlier this month was found in Iceland yesterday, after apparently stowing away in

News
East Iceland Residents Advised To Lock Their Doors

East Iceland Residents Advised To Lock Their Doors

by

The police in East Iceland have advised residents to lock their doors and be vigilant in the wake of a

News
The Hard Truth That No One Wants To Face: Summer In Reykjavik Is Cancelled

The Hard Truth That No One Wants To Face: Summer In Reykjavik Is Cancelled

by

Several meteorologists, including one who asked to remain anonymous, have confirmed that if you want sun this summer, you should

News
President Of Iceland Turns 50

President Of Iceland Turns 50

by

Beloved Icelandic President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson is celebrating his 50th birthday on this very day, which coincides with the Icelandic national

Show Me More!